Local first responders in need of personal protective equipment

Holyoke, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke police Department and Easthampton Police Department are asking for donations of personal protection equipment for their first responders.

If you have any masks you can drop them off at the Holyoke Police Department, Holyoke Fire Department or the Holyoke Hospital. Holyoke Police can also pick them up, call 413-536-6431 for more information.

The Easthampton Police Department is in need of masks and gloves. Contact Deputy Chief Hennemann at 413-527-4200 ext. 2140 if you’d like to donate.