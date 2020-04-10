First responders to pay tribute to health care staff at Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders across western Massachusetts will pay tribute to health care providers at Mercy Medical Center who are on the front lines taking care of COVID-19 patients.

The event, “Tribute Train” will take place at 12 p.m., at the hospitals campus on Stafford Street with officials from local fire departments, police departments, and ambulance companies.

They will stop at the Emergency Department and continue through the Mercy campus on Carew Street.

Mercy Medical Center spokeswoman Mary Orr said, “Healthcare providers are encouraged to witness the outpouring of support by going outside, looking out a window, or listening for the sounds of the first responders as they move through campus.”

Similar train events are planned on Friday at all Trinity Health Of New England Hospitals in Connecticut.