Local fitness instructor empowering women through health and fitness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local fitness instructor and her crew celebrated one year at their new facility in Springfield — Boss Lady Fit!

Boss Lady Fit is much more than a fitness facility, it’s about women lifting each other up and inspiring ambition.

Yashira Soto-Perez, otherwise known as “BossMarie,” celebrated one year at her new facility located on St. James Boulevard in Springfield — inviting the community to get inspired to become fit and healthy.

“We started three years ago, but we just been here for one year and I thought it was great to celebrate the success and the big community impact that we’re doing here,” Yashira told 22News. “And this facility has been great because it gave us more space and just a bigger advantage here in this area.”

Yashira told 22News, Boss Lady Fit now offers spinning classes four times a week in honor of their one year anniversary.

At Boss Lady Fit it’s all about women empowering women. And for some, inspiring them to become instructors themselves.

Joanny Torrales, who shared with 22News her journey as a mom of four who weighed more than 350 pounds to now becoming an Insanity Fitness instructor at Boss Lady Fit.

I came in, I used to cry ’cause I couldn’t do a burpee, I couldn’t do anything and I felt you know a little bit intimidated and she never stopped pushing me,” Torrales told 22News. “She always encouraging me [and] she’s always telling me, ‘You can.'”

“BossMarie” even convinced Torrales she was capable of becoming an instructor, saying “size doesn’t matter.”

Yashira says, “No matter if at one point you were on the heavier side and unhappy with your weight, you can still do the big impact.”

When speaking of said Torrales, Yashira said “She has managed to lose 100 pounds but also become an instructor, and that to me is a fulfillment, that to me is like everything.”

Boss Lady Fit told 22News, they’re hoping to expand to neighboring communities.