Local florists preparing bouquets for Valentine’s Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Richard Pisciotta purchased a bouquet of 23 roses at Durocher Florist in West Springfield on Thursday morning. He and his wife were married on Valentine’s Day 23 years ago.

“It’s going to be nice for her. You’ve got to make it nice for them, right? That’s what it’s all about,” said Pisciotta. “Especially on the 23rd anniversary; it’s got to be good.”

The shop’s owner, Heather Sullivan, enjoys preparing these gifts from the heart for the special day even though it gets hectic at times.

“It brings a smile to our faces,” she explained. “We’re working really hard. It’s a great feeling of satisfaction to see so many flowers, so many happy customers.”

Heather and her staff will have prepared 8,000 roses for pick up or delivery through Valentine’s Day. She also has 20 trucks on the road making deliveries.

Pick up at the store lasts until 7:00 pm Friday, but her trucks won’t stop delivering until Friday night and the roses are in the hands of her customer’s Valentines.