WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a day filled with love and appreciation for mothers everywhere, including right here in western Massachusetts.

22News stopped by the ideal Mother’s Day hotspot, Durocher Florist in West Springfield. The local flower shop saw a steady flow of customers all looking to pick up something special for mom.

“The sun is shining, everybody’s really happy coming in!,” expressed the owner of Durocher Florist Heather Sullivan. “We have everything, every spring flower you can think of. We have tulips, iris, daisies, we have beautiful roses. We actually just got a full shipment in last night so we’re fully restocked with all of the best flowers for this time of year.”

Consumers were expected to spend a record $35.7-billion on Mother’s Day this year, with a majority of that money being spent on flowers and plants, according to the National Retail Federation.

Other top Mother’s Day gifts include greeting cards and special outings like brunch or dinner, but flowers remain the most popular.

“Flowers make people happy! I think mom just likes to know that we’re all thinking about her and flowers really show that,” said Sullivan.

22News spoke to local softball coach Christopher Izzo from Feeding Hills, who stopped by Durocher’s to pick up flowers for his players’ moms, “We have games on Sundays for Mother’s Day the past few years, and I think it’s important to be able to recognize the moms who’ve taken the time out of their day and help support the girls out in the softball diamond. Happy Mother’s Day!”

And for mothers everywhere for all that you do, have a Happy Mother’s Day!