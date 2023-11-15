SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One in three people here in western Massachusetts are food insecure, and local food banks are seeing that high need ahead of the holidays.

22News spoke with Jodi Falk, executive director of Rachel’s Table. She told us that food insecurity is up ticking at levels that haven’t been seen since the height of the pandemic.

Adding, inflation and low funding of federal programs like SNAP are contributing to this problem, but they are doing everything they can to make sure people have food on the table during the holidays.

Falk says, “We just did this huge delivery of turkeys for thanksgiving allover the Pioneer Valley, and if people want to volunteer or donate funds, that all goes to serving food for people. So our programs that serve food or the direct purchase of food. We do this to supplement and make sure there are no gaps in hunger.”