Local food drive to help families stock up in time for Thanksgiving

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A food drive will help to stock the shelves at Margaret’s Pantry just in time for Thanksgiving.

Margaret’s Pantry provides food to nearly 200 families each month. Nearly 72,000 meals per-year.

You can drop off non-perishable food items at the Wealth Transition Collective office on Northampton Street. Also, the Greater Holyoke Chamber on High Street.

“And we are bringing everything down to Margaret’s pantry Monday morning,” said Caitlin Trites of Wealth Transition Collective. “This is our way of us trying to help the community and saying that we are here to stay and here to help out however we can.”

This food drive coincides with National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.