Local food pantry accepting donations for clothing drive

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have overstocked pantries and clothing you’s like to donate, then you’re in luck.

Our Community Food Pantry Clothing Drive is now accepting clothes, shoes, accessories, and bedding through the end of day Thursday, September 3. The Food Pantry Van will be open for drop off, and all items must be in a closed trash bag.

The money earned from this drive will go towards helping those in the community facing food insecurity.

The Food Pantry Van is located at 220 College Highway in Southwick.