Local food pantry struggling to meet demands of area families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local food pantries are struggling to meet the demand for the families they serve.

The critical donations that pay for the food at Lorraine’s have taken a huge dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning fewer meals for families they serve. Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee has been serving the community for over 30 years.

They offer free programs that allow Chicopee residents to come once a month for free groceries. They can also count on a free meal five days a week, Monday through Friday. But their executive director told 22News it’s been a difficult year since funding and donations have come on such a limited basis.

“It was scarce,” said Ruben Reyes. “There were times we had to put on our thinking caps and think where are we going to get the produce? We really need to get the community together, so these families don’t have to go without in the coming months.”

Reyes said they will be hosting their first large fundraiser since pre-pandemic times, their annual golf tournament at the Chicopee Country Club on September 15. They are looking for golfers and sponsors, so if you’re interested in working with them, you can find information on their Facebook page.