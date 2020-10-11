Local fans react to Patriots players testing positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 has made for a very atypical NFL season.

Patriots fans haven’t been allowed to come to Gillette Stadium for the games and positive tests are keeping NFL players off the field.

“For us fans, we’d like to see our Pats play and get back into the season as normal. It’s a weird time for everybody,” said Felipe Cintron of Holyoke.

Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 in a one week span. And this weekend, a fourth Patriots player tested positive, leading the NFL to shut down their training facility and postpone Monday’s Patriots-Broncos game to the following week.

All the game time changes have been frustrating for local Patriots fans.

Cintron told 22News, “A lot of people on their day off want to relax and watch their Patriots play and like I said, it’s a big disappointment to fans but as long as everyone stays safe that’s the more welcoming feeling.”

The fall is always one of the best times of the year for sports bars and that’s because of Sunday football. So it’s not just Patriots fans disappointed by this unusual NFL season.

“Fall weekends are huge for the bar industry. We’re adjusting to a different NFL season this year,” said Rumbleseat Bar & Grille bartender Melanie Wilk. “It’s frustrating that the games keep getting postponed especially the Patriots games.”

But Wilk told 22News they do get a good following even when the Patriots are not part of the Sunday football lineup since there are fans of other teams, as well as those who are committed to fantasy football.

The Patriots will enjoy an unexpected bye week and that would be enough time to get Newton and Gilmore back for next Sunday’s game, assuming COVID-19 cases don’t continue to rise.