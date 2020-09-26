Local former real estate attorney sentenced to 66 months in prison for defrauding clients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former real estate attorney has been sentenced to 66 months in prison and three years of supervised release for defrauding clients and lenders.

Phillip R. Williams of Easthampton, was sentenced in federal court in Springfield on Friday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Williams maintained various bank accounts, including Lawyers’ Trust Accounts, at several banks.

In December 2019, Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud, engaging in financial transactions greater than $10 thousand of proceeds from criminal activity, money laundering, and tax fraud.