Local fraternity gives back to Springfield families with 2nd annual ‘Bowling For A Cause’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A few weeks before school starts back up, a Springfield organization held a fundraiser to help kids get the supplies they need.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity held its second annual ‘Bowling For A Cause’ event at AMF Chicopee Lanes.

The group is raising money to give scholarships to students who need some extra help.

They were also collecting school supplies, to make back to school easier for some Springfield families. One member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity spoke with 22News on why he felt it was important to give back to children in the community.

Denzel Washington told 22News, “The youth and the kids, that’s our future. so, if we’re not providing for them, who is? If we are providing for them, they will provide a better future for us.”

The drive collected pencils, markers, notebooks, and other supplies that kids need for the upcoming school year.