Local fundraiser aims to feed Springfield families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House food pantry has begun its “Fill the Plate” fundraiser to help feed hundreds of families in Springfield’s North End.

The Gray House drive to raise $15,000 began in its traditional way at the Hot Table restaurant downtown.

Each year, the owner donates a portion of Wednesday’s sales to the “fill the plate” drive, usually hundreds of dollars.

Gray House Executive Director Teresa Liberti told 22News, the need for donated food is greater than ever.

“We started providing evening hours twice a month and the fourth Friday of the month, because people who work can access food in the evening because they are in need and its as much as everyone else,” Liberti said.

Nearly 500 families who live in Springfield’s North End depend on the Gray House for their monthly supply of food.