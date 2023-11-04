AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — The Elm Belcher Masonic Lodge and the Friends of Elm Belcher hosted its popular annual BBQ-2-GO fundraiser in Agawam on early Saturday afternoon.

The proceeds of the event go to support the ‘Wreaths across America’ initiative to ensure wreaths are placed at every grave in the Agawam Veterans Cemetery this December.

22News spoke with John Stone, a past member of the Lodge about why fundraisers like these are so important, “I think it’s important, especially with Wreaths across America, to remember our fallen veterans and the sacrifice that they made for our country, and with the excess money that will go to support local veterans who are in need, who are still with us.”

The Elm Belcher Lodge started the fundraiser during the COVID-19 pandemic and it has turned into a yearly tradition. This was their fourth time hosting the event.