Local fundraiser to help housing troubles in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit rebooted Giving Tuesday after a snowstorm delayed their fundraiser.

Revitalize CDC Springfield is raising money to help ease housing troubles within the community. New Valley Bank sponsored Thursday’s event and set up a donation table at Tower Square Food Court.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 for safe and healthy homes. For every $1 donated, Revitalize leverages the investments of donors, grantees, and volunteers to equal $4.

President/CEO of New Valley Bank Jeff Sullivan told 22News, “The biggest thing I think I love about Revitalize is their ability to mobilize people and get hundreds and hundreds of people to volunteer their time.”

New Valley Bank and Trust is matching all donations dollar for dollar up to $1,000. All donations are tax-deductible and will count towards their $10,000 goal.

Donations can be accepted Thursday through December 31.