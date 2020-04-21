Local funeral home offering live stream services

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 outbreak has changed everything including the way in which we say goodbye to our loved ones.

A West Springfield funeral home is now live streaming services online to meet the Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines while at the same time helping families deal with the loss of a loved one.

The state’s COVID-19 public gatherings restrictions limit the number of people at wakes and funerals. Toomey O’Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield hired a company to video record smaller services using a Go Pro, so extended family members can watch it on their website.

“Not being able to see them at the end of their time and not having a funeral service is a double whammy to really push people into despair. So we just did what we can the best we can,” Francis O’Brien, Owner of Toomey and O’Brien Funeral Home said.

O’Brien told 22News the pandemic has made them much busier and they’ve moved deceased veterans out of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

Families of veterans are planning celebrations of life later in the year. O’Brien said they plan to continue live streaming services even after this crisis is over since many families are spread out across the country.