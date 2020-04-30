Local funeral homes making adjustments to services amid pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services have been limited to the federal guidelines of no more than 10 people per gathering.

At Toomey-O’Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, they’ve taken their funeral services digital and live streamed them for family members to watch.

Some regulations have been lifted for medical examiners such as waiting 42 hours before cremating the deceased so that morgues are not overwhelmed. Toomey-O’Brien says they’ve had an increased volume of services due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but nothing they can’t handle.

President and owner Frank O’Brien told 22News, “Years ago, we transferred the process of the paperwork to an electronic system. A lot of states don’t have that. And I think some of those states you see that they say there’s 20 bodies at a nursing home that they can’t get picked up.”

O’Brien says they’re doing between 25 and 30 percent more funerals a week now and the deceased seem to be coming in groups.

Funeral directors are also using crematories and working all weekend long, which O’Brien says have historically been closed on weekends.