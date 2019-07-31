Breaking News
Local garden stores offering marijuana growing classes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local garden store is helping people flex their green thumb and learn how to grow their own cannabis.

Kelly’s Home and Garden stores in Palmer and Westfield are offering classes for $25 per person. Take the class and you learn how to plant your own marijuana.

Now that adult-use marijuana is legal, people can grow their own plants, six flowering plants per person, and 12 per household.

The classes teach people best practices for being able to grow at home, and all of the laws they need to follow.

“A generational thing for sure. It’s largely the baby boomer generation. I would say the average age of our students is between 60, 60 plus. People looking to get off of medication, sleep aids,” said Brian Kelly.

The classes are held twice a month at both their Palmer and Westfield locations.

