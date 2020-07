(WWLP) – Springfield gas prices dropped by almost a cent to an average of $2.03 per gallon on Monday.

Prices are 12 cents higher in the city than a month ago, and 56 cents lower than one year ago.

The National average fell just over one cent last week, averaging $2.17. That is up 15 cents from one month ago and down 58 cents from a year ago.

The Massachusetts average remains below the national mark at $2.10 per gallon.