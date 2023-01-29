LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year, it’s time for girl scout cookies!

Local Girl Scouts in Longmeadow held their annual drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Longmeadow Shops.

Girl Scout members told 22News they enjoy being part of Girl Scouts because they love community engagement and selling cookies.

“I like it because we get to do sales and we get to do community activities,” said Abella.

Girl Scout cookie sales benefit leadership and skills programs for the girls. This troop will be stationed at the shops every Saturday and Sunday until March 13.