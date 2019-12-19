Local girls empowerment group hosts first annual toy giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot more children will have presents under the tree thanks to the help of a local non-profit.

Jacqueline Simmons Allder started the organization “My Daughters Can We Talk Inc.” to empower girls and develop the skills needed to become leaders and productive citizens.

Allder teamed up with the AMC Childcare Center, local seniors, and students, and the office of state representative Jose Tosado to host her first annual toy giveaway.

“It’s awesome, it makes you feel good and it helps us to teach our children in our girl’s group the importance of giving not always receiving,” said Jacqueline Simmons Allder, director.

Simmons has taken “Toy for Joy” sign-ups to pre-register families for the past month.

Simmons has met her quota to service over 100 families and has even been able to extend sign-ups to a few more families.