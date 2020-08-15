Local golf tournament benefits Melha Shriners organization

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Jim and Susan Adams of Ludlow admire the humanitarian work of the Melha Shriners, each year for the past six years the Adams family has organized a golf tournament to raise money furthering the Shriner’s good work.

The sixth annual Adams family golf tournament was held Saturday at the Chicopee country club.

The event had originally been scheduled for late June but delayed for reasons related to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Susan Adams told 22News why it’s so important the golfing event be held and the money raised for the Shriners to Benefit the children at the Shriners hospital in Springfield.

“The work that they do, these children wouldn’t be after all the operations they have and other outings to raise money. this is our sixth year.

Concern for the health of the golfers was never far from the minds of the organizers.

Each of the participants received full sanitizing treatment.