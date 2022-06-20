SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit organization is a step closer to achieving a major goal- following a very successful weekend.

The 5th annual I Found Light Against All Odds charity golf tournament netted more than $20,000. The event took place over the weekend at Franconia Golf Course in Springfield with more than 150 golfers teeing up to make a difference. The organization is dedicated to helping at-risk youth throughout the region.

A portion of the funds raised during the event will directly benefit a project currently in the works specifically helping teen girls ages 17-19.

“Giving back to our at-risk youth and building on our new project for the Lighthouse for homeless teen girls. Sold out within three days. You can see the people came out to support this wonderful cause,” said Stefan David, President, and CEO of I Found Light Against All Odds.

If you are interested in the organization and are looking to help make a difference, click here to learn more.