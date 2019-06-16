Local golfer’s play in Father’s Day tournament despite rainy weather

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Local golf courses were busy this Father’s Day despite Sunday’s wet weather.

Golf is a father’s day tradition.

The Wycoff Country Club in Holyoke holds their Father’s Day golf tournament every year. Many people participated this year despite the rainy weather.

“It’s always a tradition that we come out and play its nice to come out with my brother and some good friends. It’s really cool,” said Mark Dulude of South Hadley.

“The radar doesn’t look very good but we are used to it we will play all the time,” Max & Matthew Johnson of Holyoke said.

Wyckoff’s Country Club told 22News most of their members golf rain or shine. And that held true on Father’s Day.

“We always say here the golfers are a little bit crazy they will go out in a storm they will go out in thunder, lightning. As long as they can go out onto the course they’ll go,” Kyle Kirkland, Restaurant Manager of Wycoff Country Club said.

Dads were paired up with their son or daughter in the Father’s Day tournament.

One dad told 22News golf is an ageless sport and one he hopes his sons will always enjoy playing.

“My father did the same thing for me. I was in a golf cart playing at age 4 or 5 so I’m doing the same thing to them. its a sport you can play until you’re 100 years old,” Max and Matthew Johnson of Holyoke said.