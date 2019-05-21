Local golfers raising money for the Cancer House of Hope

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of golfers hit the links in Longmeadow on Monday to raise money for the Cancer House of Hope.

The Center for Human Development hosted its 15th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Twin Hills Country Club on Monday.

The fundraising event supports the Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield, which offers free services to cancer patients in western Massachusetts.

The event is projected to raise more than $75,000.

It wraps up Monday night with a live auction hosted by Rock 102’s John O’Brien and Steve Nagle.

