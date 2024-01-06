AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Local grocery stores were packed on Saturday morning ahead of the first major snow storm of the 2023-2024 winter season. 22News spoke to shoppers at Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam about what they were stocking up on.

For some, it’s about time, others have welcomed our mostly flake-free forecast. But whether you love it or hate it, heavy snow is finally making its way to western Massachusetts. There were a lot of shoppers in Agawam grabbing their carts to ready their pantries for the first official snow storm of the winter.

“Just the basics, the essentials. Cold cuts, pasta, stuff to throw in the slow-roaster,” expressed Guy Fortunato of Suffield, CT.

Mark Proulx of Feeding Hills told 22News what he was purchasing for the storm, “Basics…milk, iced tea. Some stuff from the deli.”

It’s been a while since a winter-storm grocery haul was on shoppers’ to-do lists. Emily Potter from Agawam told 22News that this isn’t the New England winter she was used to.

“Well, I feel like we’ve really moved, like a whole month behind,” Potter said. “So you know, October is now November. November is now December, weather-wise. But that’s to be expected when things are warming up a little bit. But, you know the weather has to come at some point.”

Though maybe reluctantly, residents are fully prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

“Just make sure that you have enough water, filtered water in case you get any kind of outages or you lose some kind of ability to get fresh water from your home. But it’s a couple of days so we should be alright,” added Potter.