GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Abbott Nutrition restarted baby formula production, but it could be a while before it arrives back on the shelves.

Abbott plans to start releasing some of its product sometime around next Monday, but this has been difficult for local grociers like Foster’s in Greenfield.

They keep their baby formula supply behind the customer service counter. The grocery manager Gary Stevens said right now they’ve only been able to get Similac. Gary said while it’s great to hear the plant is reopening, getting it back on the shelves won’t be something that happens overnight.

“The biggest problem they’re probably going to have is getting the distribution out there and of course we’re not the only store. So when it hits everyone is going to try and get it back in,” said Stevens.

The baby formula Abbott plans to put out first is Elecare, which is made for infants who have allergies to cow milk.