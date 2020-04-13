Local grocery stores implementing new COVID-19 safety limit guidelines

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – New recommendations to wear masks in public and to limit the number of people in grocery stores were implemented to prevent those who are asymptomatic from spreading COVID-19.

Up to 40 percent of those infected with COVID-19 may not display symptoms and therefore could transmit the virus to others without knowing.

At Geisslers in Agawam, there are one-way isles, plastic guards at cashiers and multiple people wearing masks and gloves. West Springfield resident Roger Stevens told 22News he didn’t have an issue adapting to these new guidelines.

“You’re just constantly worrying,” Stevens said. “Right now I’m good and I’d like to remain that way. So I just follow any rules I see, keeping distance from people and keeping masks on.”

The Baker administration said last week that its model predicted between 47,000 and 172,000 state residents would contract the virus over the course of the pandemic.