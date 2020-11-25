Local grocery stores seeing last-minute shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and plenty of people are still stocking up on last-minute items at local grocery stores.

Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam prepared for a large number of customers this holiday season by stocking up ahead of time. 22News spoke with shoppers about their thanksgiving plans this year.

“This year because of coronavirus I’m not going to anyone’s home, I’m not doing that much cooking. So I went out and got a wonderful spiral carando ham that I could actually have for several days,” Howard Frydman of Bloomfield, Connecticut said.

Although Thanksgiving might be looking a little different this year and a little smaller, employee’s at Geissler’s say that people are still stocking up on the things they always do.

Kevin Powers, Assistant Produce Manager at Geissler’s Supermarket told 22News all the produce has come in on time for the holiday, so they’re not short on anything.

Supermarkets are anticipating a 40-percent increase in pre-holiday shopping this year.

Geissler’s saw a steady stream of customers who are stocking up for the holiday over the past few weeks.

“I think we’re as busy, if not busier. But they’re not buying in large quantities they’re buying for small gatherings,” Powers said.

Remember some grocery stores such as Geisslers will be closed on Thanksgiving so plan ahead.

