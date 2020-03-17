Local grocery stores working to keep up with demand of supplies

AGAWAM , Mass. (WWLP) – As coronavirus concerns continue to grow, so does the line of shoppers at grocery stores.

22News went to Geissler’s in Agawam Tuesday morning where there was a steady flow of customers and items were going off the shelves at a fast rate.

The manager at Geissler’s told 22News that items such as paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been taken off the shelves very quickly.

Despite the concern of the virus, one shopper said she looks at it as just another trip to the grocery store.

“I just do my regular shopping. I don’t go out of my way to hoard stuff or get extra stuff, I’m all set. Just get what you need and you’ll be fine,” said Joan Newell of West Springfield.

Geissler’s Manager Rich Whitney said the store has been restocking a fast as they can. Geissler’s did have a full section of produce and dairy items as well.

Whitney said the store has enough items overall but may not have the same variety, “We’ve got most of everything everyone needs. We may not have the one particular variety of pasta you want but we do have pasta. We may not have your brand of coffee but we do have coffee.”

With less people eating out due to the recent closure of bars and restaurants Whitney said he will have extra staff on hand to keep up with the high demand.