Local group celebrates ‘Woman of the Year’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Professional Women’s Chamber of Western Massachusetts celebrated their ‘Woman of the Year’ Tuesday night.

This year’s winner is Denise Hurst, VP of advancement and external affairs at STCC and a member of the Springfield School Committee for the last decade.

Chamber members, family, and friends gathered at the Sheraton in Springfield Tuesday night to celebrate Hurst and her contributions to the community.

Hurst expressed to 22News how grateful she was for the award and to be a part of a long line of award recipients.

Hurst told 22News, “It was really truly an honor and a privilege that I would be able to be selected. There are a litany of woman dating back to the 1960’s who have received this award. So it’s truly an honor to be among such trailblazing women.”

Proceeds from Tuesday nights event will benefit the Professional Women’s Chamber’s scholarship fund.