EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fitness enthusiasts worked out for a good cause: raising money to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

Dozens of people enjoyed taking part in Sunday afternoon’s “Zumbathon” at Century Fitness in East Longmeadow.

The bonus of staying in shape came with the dollars they raised to assist the many thousands on the Island still suffering from the impact of Hurricane Fiona. The staff at Century Fitness threw their full support behind this means of helping the Puerto Rican population recover from the blow they suffered for the second time in five years.

“We’re raising funds helping the victims of the hurricane that went to Puerto Rico. The proceeds are going to the American Red Cross,” Century Fitness Staff Member Jeff Dalessio told 22News.

With the added encouragement from radio stations who have a large Latino following, Sunday’s “Zumbathon” was able to attract further donations towards the ongoing recovery.

“It feels amazing! One of the reasons we decided to donate to Puerto Rico, is because the poverty level there is so high,” expressed Juleyka Rivera, one of the participants in the workout.

Support for Hurricane Fiona victims is ongoing and the “Zumbathon” will be followed by other fundraisers worthy of the public’s concern in the days ahead. Just as people pitched in-during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria five years ago.