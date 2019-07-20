Local gym raises money for family of late Chicopee teen, Alex Ortiz, at workout class

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat on Saturday didn’t stop dozens of people from working out for a cause.

More than 80 people attended at a fitness fundraiser at Train for Life in Chicopee.

The workout was a fundraiser for the family of Alex Ortiz. Ortiz was a 15-year-old from Chicopee who died in a car accident earlier this month.

“Its a very sad situation to have such a young life lost,” Train for Life co-owner, Andrew Mcconaha, told 22News.

“To be able to rally behind that I think that anybody was ready to not only come out and workout on a Saturday morning but to put together an event for such a great cause.”

The benefit class raised $1,640 for the family.

Three members at the gym personally coached Ortiz during his life. Train for Life lead strength coach, Harry Melendez, was a basketball coach of Ortiz’s.

“With all those connections we just thought that we wanted to do something in Alex’s memory and reconnect with the family,” said Melendez.

Ortiz’s mom and sister were in attendance.