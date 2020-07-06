Local gyms, fitness centers allowed to reopen with restrictions as part of phase three of states reopening plan

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local gyms and fitness centers have reopened Monday in Massachusetts as part of phase three of the state’s reopening plan.

Under phase three of the state’s reopening plan, residents are now able to work out indoors at a fitness center, but the gym experience will look different than before. The following are new guidelines that gym-goers have to follow:

Masks have to be worn at all times

Certain machines and benches must be taped off if not six feet apart from each other

If you’re working out and need to catch your breath, you can briefly take your mask off but only if you’re 14 feet from others.

22News spokes with the General Manager of Club Fitness in Chicopee who explained what will happen if these guidelines aren’t followed.

“We’ve implemented a firm one warning and you’re done rule. The members are very aware that if they’re not following rules their membership will be terminated until our rules go back to normal,” Katherine Suschana General Manager of Club Fitness in Chicopee.

Trainers are also encouraged to wear masks and keep social distance during one on one appointments, something that’s being done at New England Functional Fitness in East Longmeadow.

“It’s a little more verbal now, I can’t be as hands on as I was. I can direct someone with worsd and if they don’t get it I can show them what to do. It is a little bit different, it takes some getting used to but it’s nothing terrible,” Matthew Caron said.

Although gyms are allowed to re-open not all will be doing so just yet. Planet Fitness will re-open till tomorrow and Healthtrax will be opening in a week on July 13.