Local gyms prepare to reopen with plans to keep clients safe

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Masks, social distance, and smaller capacity will be the norm for gyms.

FitLab in West Springfield has been closed to a majority of people since the end of March only allowed to operate by the Health Department on a limited basis for personal training. In preparation for its reopening, the owner, Tim Donahue, has completely transformed the space to follow state guidelines, creating personal areas equipped with weights and sanitizing products.

Donahue created a program to help people get back in shape saying the gym is more than just a workout to many.

“Being able to get back into the gym being able to get back into the community it’s huge because you have that accountability, you the people you know, be able to workout with that bonding feature is huge it really goes a long way.”

Despite the threat of Covid-19, people have been anxiously awaiting for gyms to re-open. One person said he’ll be at the gym bright and early on Monday.

“I feel like everyone follows the appropriate social distancing guidelines I think everyone should be all right,” Mike Bushey from Springfield told 22News.

Again, all types of fitness centers will be able to open starting to Monday morning.