Local gyms see spike in memberships due to fitness resolutions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ever notice your gym gets busier in January? Getting active is one of the top New Year’s resolutions that people make.

“It’s interesting to watch how many stick with it and are here in February and March. It’s fun to watch them come and go and try and encourage people to do it,” a gym member and Wilbraham resident, Sue Rigney said.

That’s because fitness, in many surveys we saw, was the number one resolution for people in the new year.

Unfortunately, many people end up abandoning the resolution only a few weeks in. According to U.S. News and World Report, the failure rate for resolutions is 80 percent.

“Some people set unrealistic expectations unfortunately sometimes. So it’s good to have a good set one,” Best Fitness front desk employee, Tyler Cote told 22News.

Google Trends shows that searches related to exercise peak around January 1st every year. That’s when gyms also typically see a spike in membership sign-ups.

The International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association says 12 percent of new gym memberships happen in January, the most out of any other month.

“I know we’re going to start seeing a lot of new people coming in because you know everyone has their fitness resolutions and once the new year comes everyone’s like let’s get on it. It’s the best time, new year new me,” Cote continued.

Gym staff recommends starting a small goal that you can track for your New Year’s fitness journey to avoid taking on too much, too fast.

“The first step is to come in the door,” Cote said.