Local gyms to make adjustments as COVID-19 surge results in new restrictions

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Gyms and fitness centers in Massachusetts have been dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. Now, more restrictions as the state is set to return to Phase 3, Step 1 in its reopening process.

Gyms will now be limited to a capacity of 40-percent from the previous 50-percent.

Ashely Brodeur, the owner of Active Lifestyle fitness in Agawam, said, “Restricted capacity, more distance means that we can’t fit as many people in our spaces, which means income goes down quite a bit. But we are trying to make due the best we can until we can get back to normal.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brodeur has been utilizing other ways to bring fitness safely to her clients. With limited space for people, her fitness studio and instructors have provided virtual classes.

This client says the virtual classes have kept her feeling connected to her Active Lifestyle Fitness community.

“I always say try to get a buddy to do it with you, so maybe you are both streaming at the same time. So you can even wave virtually to each other through the chats. So you don’t feel like you are doing it on your own, you are still in that classroom community,” West Springfield resident, Carrie Blair said.

Gym goers will now be required to wear a mask at all times while inside a fitness center.

Virtual fitness classes are a good option for people considered high risk.