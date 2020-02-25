Local health departments host opioid response event in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire and Hampden County health departments, law enforcement, health providers, and political leaders are scheduled to meet Tuesday in Chicopee regarding the responses to the opioid epidemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the day-long event will take place at the Chicopee Library located on Front Street.

Hampshire Hope, as well as the Hampden County Addiction Task Force, has organized a mentorship program awarded to health departments across the nation. The program is funded by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) six- month competitive grant. Northampton is one of only 10 communities across the county to be selected as mentors in the grant.

The grant aims to strengthen the role of local health departments in several areas that include the following:

Data collection

Expanding resources and networks to respond to the crisis

Improving connections to provide help for people battling substance use disorder

Building relationships between sectors

Developing post-overdose responses that reach people at the highest risk

Local Health Departments are conveners who play a central role in collaborative, multi-sector approaches addressing the opioid overdose crisis and risks associated with substance use and the community health and wellness. We must come together to address the needs of people and families who have been impacted. Merridith O’Leary, Northampton Health Department Director

The Northampton Health Department along with West Springfield and East Longmeadow health departments were awarded funding as mentee health departments from NACCHO. The Chicopee Health Department will be apart in Hampden County as a mentee.