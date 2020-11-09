Local health expert reacts to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine success

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 vaccine could be closer to hitting the market as case numbers continue to soar across the country and the world.



Scientists are hoping for a coronavirus vaccine that is at least 75 percent effective, and a major U.S. pharmaceutical company is getting closer to unveiling something to fight the virus. The U.S. drug company Pfizer said that early analysis showed its vaccine for COVID-19 is more than 90 percent effective at preventing infection.

It’s still in the preliminary phases, but the Pfizer study indicates a high success rate. People who received two doses as part of the trial saw 90 percent fewer symptomatic cases of COVID-19 than participants who were given a placebo.

Pfizer has not released the full results of the study but the analysis states that “no serious safety concerns” were observed. Mark Keroack, president & CEO of Baystate Health, told 22News that the vaccine looks promising, but still has some hoops to jump through.

“It’s very good news to hear that there is a vaccine that has achieved a 90 percent success rate. The other hurdle that needs to be achieved is to show that it’s safe after it’s administered to a large number of people,” said Keroack.

Pfizer said that based on current projections it expects to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

CEO and President Mark Keroack believes that if all goes according to plan, there could be a vaccine out by next spring. But who gets it first?

Keroack told 22News, “Initially for direct line healthcare workers and high-risk individuals but if we have a safe vaccine that’s 90 percent effective we could rapidly get this under control if everyone takes it or almost everyone takes it.”

The company added that it would not apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization until it had two months worth of safety data.

Even when there is a vaccine, Keroack said that he doesn’t believe COVID-19 will ever really go away. It’s just one more virus that healthcare workers will test for.