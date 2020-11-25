Local health experts talk celebrating holidays safe during virtual town hall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to wearing a mask during your Thanksgiving gathering, a panel of local experts have come together offering their advice to stay safe during the holidays.

Among those speaking during Tuesday’s Virtual Town Hall with the Public Health Institute for Western Massachusetts was Dr. Magdalene Eboso from Mercy Medical Center.

One key message she had to stay safe is not as simple as getting back a negative test.

Dr.Eboso told 22News, “Testing is one layer. There is more to it because if I get tested today it’s giving me a snapshot of two weeks ago.”

The panel of experts also emphasized the importance of keeping good ventilation if you are eating indoors, like opening the windows.

And washing your hands frequently.

