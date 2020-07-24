Local health officials advise wearing a mask even in warmer weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Though the warmer weather may pose extra challenges to wearing masks health, experts are advising people to continue wearing them.

Magdelene Eboso is an Infection Control and Prevention Coordinator at Mercy Medical Center. She told 22News staying hydrated and planning ahead can help make wearing a mask more comfortable.

“People might be tempted to do away with it altogether,” said Eboso. “I would say avoid times of day when it is extremely hot and humid. A suggestion would be to try and change your schedule and try to go earlier or later in the day where it is not as hot.”

When choosing a mask for the hot temperature outside consider one that is lighter in color and also made out of more breathable material. Health experts suggest breathing through the nose rather than the mouth—this helps reduce heat within the mask. If you feel overheated, remove the mask and rest in a well-ventilated, cool area, and social distance.

Humberto Bocanegra of Longmeadow said he’s going to keep his mask on even when it is hot out.

“I’m not worried because I don’t think it’ll really affect my health,” Bocanegra said. “I just think its really more about comfort.”

The CDC recommends wearing face coverings in public settings when you can’t social distancing properly.