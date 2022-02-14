CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local high school athlete has a crossed a major milestone off her bucket list Monday night! There was much to celebrate in Springfield at a girls high school basketball game after one player shot her 1000th career point.

Chicopee High School senior Yami Matos only needed two points tonight to get to 1,000. Early in the first quarter she was very close to achieving it at the free throw line, but only sank in one basket against Springfield Central High school.

But towards the end of the quarter – with seconds to spare – Matos finally scored her 1,000th career point. Family, friends, and fans quickly rushed the court to congratulate her. 22News caught up with her, and her coach, before the game.

Matos told 22News, “I would say this is something I have been praying for a lot. You know I am going to say thank you to God, thank you to my family, and Eric: I love you this one is for you. When I make that shot I am going to point up and say thank you.”



Varsity Basketball Coach Michelle Lafond Walkowiak told 22News, “She has worked really hard. She’s inspiring the way she meets obstacles and adversity. Her mindset doesn’t change, she just keeps going and gets there, and I am so proud of her.”

Matos is also on the national honors society, and coaches youth basketball. She plans to attend Wilkes University and play on their college basketball team as a point guard.