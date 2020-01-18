Local high school girls basketball teams shine at Hoophall Classic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spalding Hoophall Classic is adding to the fun in Springfield this weekend, returning for its 19th annual running.

Friday night’s match-ups featured local high school girl’s teams before the out of state teams take over Saturday.

This tournament attracts the best and brightest from around the country. For those playing Friday night, it is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a legendary event.

“It is great to have her have this experience tonight,” Dustin Belcher, coach and parent told 22News. “I happened to coach here two years ago and it is a great experience. So, very excited to have her have this opportunity.”

If you missed the action Friday night, games kick off again Saturday with five of the top 10 ranked teams in the country competing over the next few days.