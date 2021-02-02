Local high school students helping seniors book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local high school boys are helping elderly people in western Massachusetts book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Juniors helping Seniors” was created by Longmeadow High School Junior Adam Low and Williston Northampton School Junior Frannie Cataldo.

Low told 22News that they were inspired to expand their help to more senior citizens after helping his grandparents when they were having difficulty signing up online for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The boys work with people over the phone, and help find and book vaccine appointments in the area as soon as they become available.

“People call even without access to the internet or the computer or an email that they can use. So it’s really important that we get people the vaccine that they deserve,” said Cataldo.

Both boys said they have been receiving plenty of support from the community for their efforts. They said they hope to help as many people as they can.