Local high school students react to possibility of remote learning

(WWLP) – Local colleges have switched to remote learning, but will high schools consider switching to e-learning to prevent further spread of the coronavirus?

22News spoke with two seniors from Minnechaug Regional High School who are worried that e-learning will bring on senior-itis a little too early.

Lilly Hakala told 22News, “Being a senior, yeah, I do kinda not want to try. I have to kind of like see it and have the teacher walk me through it, but if it’s online it might be more difficult.”

Savannah Russel added, “It’s senior year, you want to be going to school to do all the stuff like prom and high meadows.”

The students told 22News that Minnechaug is conducting a professional day Friday to discuss the coronavirus, among other topics.