Local high school students receive Latino Scholarship Fund awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A dozen high school students received scholarships Tuesday evening. The Latino Scholarship Fund gave away thousands of dollars in awards Tuesday night during its annual banquet.

The recipients are hand-picked for their academic accomplishments and aspirations.

“They don’t often get recognized,” said Jay Breines, treasurer of the Latino Scholarship Fund. “The Latino students have a higher hurdle than others. Maybe a lot of these students are the first in their families to go to college. So to them, they’re breaking the mold.”

The LSF has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to more than 200 students over the lat 28 years.

