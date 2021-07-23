Local hiking trails getting an upgrade with state grant money

(WWLP) – Four million dollars in grant money from the state is being used for hiking trail upgrades.

Many of those trails are located in western Massachusetts. This year’s projects will focus on trail drainage, developing new trials, expanded access, and added signage.

Tim Murphy said, “I think it’s great news, I’m a wildlife enthusiast myself, I love to kayak and fish and hike so I think that a great idea. Keeping that alive especially because people are so scared to go out in the first place. So a little incentive will bring that back.”

Locally, these projects are located in Belchertown, Northampton, Southampton, and Westfield.