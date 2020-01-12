Hockey fans enjoy Bruins Alumni benefit game at Amelia Park Arena

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Boston Bruins Alumni Sunday visited western Massachusetts to play a game to help benefit Westfield Youth Hockey.

Nearly 1,000 hockey fans visited Westfield’s Amelia Park Arena Sunday afternoon to watch the benefit game against Bruins Alumni.

The benefit game against the Advanced Manufacturing team of Westfield featured some of the most beloved Bruins from the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s.

One Bruins fan said the experience of seeing some of his most iconic Bruins back on the ice again was a thrill.

“It’s unbelievable because I remember when they first came, but I go back as far as Bobby Orr and Terry O’Reilly, they used to come here,” Rick Vadnais told 22News.

The Bruins Alumni were too much to overcome for the local team, as the veteran team scored a 9-6 victory on the Westfield ice.

Proceeds will benefit both the Amelia Park Arena and the Westfield Youth Hockey Association.