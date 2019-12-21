12-year-old Holyoke girl gives back to those in need

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 12-year-old Holyoke girl with a heart as big as a Christmas tree gives to those in need this holiday season.

Sax-Sahnny Matos has created a non-profit organization called “Helping Hands” at Holyoke’s Star Dancers’ Unity studio where she’s a student.

She attends West Springfield Middle School and has so far collected 32 backpacks for children in need.

She hopes to collect a lot more in addition to warm clothing for children and adults.

“I got the idea by seeing homeless people and children on the street, cold and I felt bad for them and I wanted to help them,” Matos told 22News.

“I am very proud of Sax-Sahnny she’s doing a great community outreach for kids in poverty,” said Matos’ teacher Alex Saldana. “Being able to provide some small gift like gloves, backpacks — amazing.”

Others shared Matos’ desire to help the poor. They would come to the dance studio and drop off items for Helping Hands.

Sax-Sahnny urges you to bring an item of warm clothing to the dance studio located at 172 High Street in Holyoke during these final days before Christmas and beyond.

Matos has been helping collect clothing for those in need since she was 8-years-old.