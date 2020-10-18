Local Holyoke resident receives special 86th birthday dance mob

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A creative birthday gift Sunday for a resident of Holyoke’s Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Daughter Ann O’Toole decided to surprise her mom, Mary O’Connor on her 86th birthday with a Thriller flash mob performance, courtesy of the Artistic Dance Conservatory of East Longmeadow.

Ann said she was happy that everything fell into place for her mom’s big day.

Ann O’Toole told 22News, Oh, I was thrilled, I decided this should happen. I contacted the dance group and then I contacted Mont Marie and they did it, It happened the next day, that’s great.”

The members of the dance group said they were thrilled to have been asked to perform on this very special occasion to wish Mary O’connor a very memorable 86th birthday.